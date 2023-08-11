Stricken cruiser brought to safety on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat was called into action yesterday to aid a cruiser with engine failure on the lake.

The alarm was raised shortly after midday that the 40 foot cruiser was in difficulty close to Terryglass Harbour.

The RNLI volunteers scrambled from their base in Dromineer and reached the vessel which was at anchor in just 24 minutes.

The cruiser – with two people on board – was dragging its anchor slightly and at risk of being dragged into rocky and shallow water.

The casualty vessel was taken in tow and brought to safety in Terryglass.