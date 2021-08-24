Second call in 24 hours for Lough Derg RNLI crew

The Lough Derg RNLI launched last evening to assist a motor cruiser which had run aground north of the entrance to the Scarriff River.

They arrived on scene shortly after 7pm to the cruiser – with a family of three on board – aground on a rocky shore.

An RNLI crew member transferred across to the casualty vessel and established that the 36 foot motor cruiser was not holed.

At 7.20pm the lifeboat had the vessel off the rocks and out into safe water, where drives and rudder were found to be in good working order.

The RNLI volunteer was transferred back to the lifeboat, and the cruiser and her passengers continued their onward journey to Scarriff Harbour.