Lough Derg RNLI crew called into action

2 people were rescued from a yacht on Lough Derg yesterday

The vessel had grounded on a sandbank west of Ilaunhobert and Crane Island on the south-western shore of the lake.

The Lough Derg RNLI were swiftly on the scene and one of its volunteers went on board and found both people were safe and unharmed.

It took the yacht off the sandbank and out into safe water before it made its own way to Dromineer.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users that warm weather is forecast to continue, so remember to take plenty of water for your journey and wear sunscreen to protect against the additional glare from the sun on water.