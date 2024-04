Four people were rescued after their boat got into difficulty on Lough Derg yesterday afternoon.

The RNLI went to the aid of a 36 foot cruiser which ran aground 25 feet from shore at Gortmore Point.

A lifeboat crew member boarded the vessel where they found three people on board, safe and unharmed.

A fourth person, a man, managed to swim to shore but was later reunited with his colleagues.

The boat’s propellors were damaged so its crew were put onto the lifeboat which brought them to Portumna.