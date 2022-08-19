Family of four rescued from Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI crew were called to assist a family of four on a cruiser which had suffered engine failure on the lake yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 5pm with the 43 foot vessel adrift in heavy weather.

The lifeboat arrived had on the scene midway between Garrykennedy and Ryan’s Point at Youghal Bay by 5.15.

All four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The cruiser was taken under tow to the safety of Garrykennedy public harbour where they tied up at 6.10pm.

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 6.26pm

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘ensure your engines are serviced and that you have a means of communication should you get into difficulty on the water’.