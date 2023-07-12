Over 19,000 in Tipp impacted by boil water notice starting today

Over 19,000 customers in Tipperary will be impacted by a boil water notice which comes into effect later today.

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council are reminding customers that a precautionary boil water notice will be issued from midnight tonight.

The notice will be in place for approximately 19,240 customers supplied by Crottys Lake, Templetney, Glenary, and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants.

This is due to planned industrial action, arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 12 Local Authorities.

Additional Information :

All customers in the following areas are advised to boil their water before consuming from Wednesday at 12 midnight (00.01 Thursday) until further notice:

All customers on the Templetney Borehole Public Water Supply which include: Templetney, Carrick, Clonmel; south of the River Suir, including Coolnamuck, Friar Street, and surrounding areas; and the Derrinular and Kilgainey areas in Co. Waterford.

All consumers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply which includes parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.

All customers on the Clonmel Poulavanogue Public Water Supply which includes Clonmel, Poulavanogue and surrounding areas; and the Mountain Road and Knocklucas areas in Co. Waterford.

All customers on the Carrick an Suir (Crotty Lake) Public Water Supply Scheme which includes Carrickbeg Area, Abbey Hill, Mass Road, Brookdale, Saint Mollerans, Connolly Park, Castlecourt, Waterford Road, Mothal Road, Sweet Auburn, Manor Close, Woodland Heights and north of the River Suir; Hazel Close, Oak Drive, Beech Avenue, Sycamore Close, Mount Saint Nicholas, Greenhills, and surrounding areas; and the Joanstown area in Co. Waterford.

The Boil Water Notices may run for several days as we will need time to assess the impacts on treatment plants and processes post-strike.

There may also be some disruption to water services, in particular, the speed at which bursts to the water network are repaired in all counties impacted by the strike action.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. A map of the area is attached and available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.

Uisce Eireann’s Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations for Uisce Éireann acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community.

“Our expectation was that the core activities of water services are regarded as essential services and should be exempt from industrial action. However, neither Uisce Éireann or the Local Authorities have been able to get clarity through the Unite Strike Committees, that they will continue to operate critical treatment plants or respond to emergencies. Unfortunately, Uisce Éireann has no choice but to put several Boil Water Notices in place to protect public health. The Boil Water Notices may run for several days as we will need time to assess the impacts on treatment plants and processes post-strike.”