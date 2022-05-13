Water quality at bathing locations along Lough Derg deemed “excellent”

The water quality at bathing locations along Lough Derg has been deemed “excellent” by the EPA.

A report published today shows that quality has continued to improve nationally throughout 2021, with 97 per cent of Irish bathing waters meeting or exceeding the minimum standard.

Mountshannon, Ballycuggeran, and Portumna, the identified bathing areas along Lough Derg, all fell into the excellent category.

While a number of monitored waters on Lough Derg were said to have the “highest quality” of water, including Terryglass, Dromineer, and Skehena.