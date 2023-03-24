Warning issued after Bird Flu detected in wild birds at Dromineer

People are being warned to protect themselves from Bird Flu after influenza was found in wild birds in Dromineer.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is advising members of the public to avoid handling or coming into contact with sick or dead wild birds following the discovery in the North of the county.

The HSE is working with Department of Agriculture and Tipperary County Council in relation to the detection in two gulls and reports of other dead birds in the area.

Avian influenza is a type of flu virus that affects birds and while in humans it is rare, it can cause serious disease.

If you find dead or sick wild birds you are asked to contact Tipperary County Council or notify the Department.

Key points

If you find dead or sick wild birds, please contact Tipperary County Council on 0818 065000

You can also notify the Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine via the Avian Check App or call the Avian Influenza Helpline Number (076) 1064403 or 1850 2000456 (outside of normal office hours).

Do not pick up or touch sick, dying or dead wild birds, and keep any pets away from them

Avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces

Avoid untreated bird feathers (such as those found in the environment) and other bird waste

Regularly wash hands with soap and warm water, and use alcohol-based hand gel

Further information is available at:

https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/influenza/avianinfluenza/factsheetsleaflets/factsheetonbirdfluavianinfluenzaforthegeneralpublic/#d.en.22588