Warning of feral cat crisis from Cashel organisation

Tipperary is facing a crisis with feral cats in the next year.

That’s the warning from a Cashel animal organisation involved in the trapping and neutering of feral cats.

The Cashel Feral Cat Project, has trapped over 500 cats to date, since they were set up in 2016.

Most cats are neutered and released and those that can be rehomed are placed with suitable families.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Angie McGrath from the Feral Cat Project warned that the demand for pets during lockdown will have repercussions in the next few months.

“I think next year and the year after, we will be inundated, because we have been inundated with people looking for kittens.

“The Covid kittens – lovely, cute as a button, kids are delighted. The next thing, you’re back to work, back to school, the kitten gets older, it’s out all day, you don’t know where it went.

“It wandered off, you don’t know where, meanwhile it had a litter of kittens in the neighbour’s shed.

“Before you know it, there’s about 20 or 30 cats – we are expecting next year to be absolutely mental.”