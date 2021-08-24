Walk-in vaccination centre in Clonmel

A walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place in Clonmel later this week.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 16 years and over next Friday.

No appointment will be necessary for those attending the walk-in clinic at the Clonmel Park Hotel next Friday between 1 and 4pm.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 16 years and over.

16 and 17 year olds can be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre if you have not already registered and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

Second doses of Pfizer BioNtech can only be offered to those who have already received a first dose of the same vaccine at least 21 days ago.

For those attending for a second dose you should bring your vaccination card and photo ID.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to the HSE website.