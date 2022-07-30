Volunteers needed for this year’s Clonmel Remembrance walk

Volunteers are needed for this year’s Clonmel Remembrance walk.

It takes place this September 10th for those who died by suicide or are suffering with mental health.

The committee are looking for volunteers, stewards and musicians to help out and keep people both entertained and safe throughout the day.

There will be everything from a wreath laying, to a mass, to a walk along the Blueway.

Thomas Ryan one of the organisers says that everyone is welcome to come and meet new people and support one another:

“We’ve been lucky with the musicians who help us out, they’ve been fantastic.

“We are just looking to make it a bit bigger.

“Anyone who has lost a family member through suicide or anyone who has a family member going through or anyone who is suffering in anyway from mental health, come and meet new people, that’s what it’s all about.”