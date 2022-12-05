Upgrade works begin at Mid-Tipp water treatment plant

Upgrade works have started at a water treatment plant in Mid-Tipp.

The Horse and Jockey Public Water Supply has been under a boil water notice since September, however, there is still no timescale for the lifting of the notice.

The issue was raised at the annual Tipperary County Council budget meeting, but no further clarification was given as to when the project will be complete.

The boil water notice at the plant is affecting 650 customers in the Horse and Jockey, Forgestown, Moycarkey, Curraheen and surrounding areas.

Irish Water are also progressing plans to join the Horse and Jockey supply to the Thurles Regional Water Supply Scheme with works on this starting in late 2023.