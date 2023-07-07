Unite members working as retained firefighters in Tipp take industrial action

More than 40 Unite members working as retained firefighters in Tipperary and Waterford are taking industrial action today.

The dispute follows the ongoing failure of the Local Government Management Association to engage with the trade unions on a number of issues including pay, conditions and working hours.

Unite’s Regional Officer, Eoin Drummey, says they are eager to engage with the local authorities:

“The Minister Darragh O’Brien had stated that engagement with all stakeholders would have to take place, now bear in mind that Unite wrote directly to the LGMA back in February seeking the reason or reasons for their continued exclusion from those negotiations and discussions and up to date we have received no acknowledgement.”