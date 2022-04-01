Ukrainian refugee who was living locally wants to clear her name

A Ukrainian refugee who was living locally says she wants to clear her name.

Earlier this week ‘Helen’ told Tipp FM that she had connected with a woman online and offered her and her daughter a place in her house in Tipperary, however, she claims the woman potentially had forms of income she was uncomfortable with and asked her to leave.

Katerina, who had to flee Kyiv due to the war, says this has been an extremely stressful time for her and she was left shocked and offended by the accusations in the media and online.

She told Tipp Today that when staying in Tipperary she was asked to mind this woman’s child and given the location of the house she met very few people in her time there:

“ From the 14th to the 22nd I met another person and we were near the house, it was in the middle of the day, it was 1 o’clock I believe, we sat in the car and we talked. We talked for barely a half an hour. I was not asked to leave I was shouted at.”