Uisce Éireann respond to criticism of service in Tipperary

An Uisce Éireann representative says they provide a substantial service in Tipperary.

The comments from the utility’s head of asset operations Tom Cuddy, come amidst waves of criticism in Tipperary following numerous disruptions in recent weeks.

Among the people unhappy with the service, Deputy Martin Browne spoke on his frustrations with the communications coming from Uisce Éireann.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Tom Cuddy says the service they provide is substantial.

“I think it’s fair to say that the service we provide, is regulated and is overseen and we’re scrutinised by the CRU (The Commission for Regulation of Utilities) and what we demonstrate is that we do provide a very substantial service.

“In fact, as I said, we provide a dedicated line for elected representatives.”

Tom Cuddy is also encouraging people to become aware about Uisce Éireann’s different lines of communications.

“We think it’s very substantial but absolutely we are taking on board the issues that have been raised and in fact we have a working group who are looking at exactly what’s happening.

“Locality by locality there can be differences, in some areas people are tuned in to where they can expect to get information and in other areas perhaps where things are less likely to happen, they may not be aware of these channels.

“Certainly we would encourage people to become aware but we are also looking at what we can do to improve because there are always opportunities to improve.”