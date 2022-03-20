UHL reimplements visitor restrictions due to high levels of covid positive patients

Visiting restrictions have been reintroduced at University Hospital Limerick today.

The decision was made at the facility, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare, due to very high levels of covid positive patients at the facility and a high level of transmission in the community.

Visitor restrictions have been imposed with the only exceptions being to parents visiting children, people assisting confused patients and visits on compassionate grounds, such as critically unwell patients.

Exemptions are limited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis.