Two Tipperary groups benefit from social enterprise funding

Two Tipperary community groups have received €12,000 each in State funding.

The Social Enterprise Start-up Fund sees a total of €300,000, as well as specialist training, going to 25 social enterprise projects from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The local recipients are Life Connections in Cloughjordan, which offers services and resources to parents and guardians to have healthy conversations with their children.

Clogheen-based Siul Eile also receives funding for its work in offering guided walks in the locality.