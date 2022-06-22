Two Tipperary first responder groups receive combined €144,600 funding

Two Tipperary first responder groups have received a combined €144,600 in funding today.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced over €1.6 million for groups across the country to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people being treated for cancer under the CLÁR programme.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association with get €89,600 for the purchase of a new vehicle.

While, the Irish red Cross Cashel branch is set to get €55,000 for the purchase of a van based ambulance.

Senator Garret Ahern has welcomed the news saying that many of the vehicles are old and worn.

He congratulated the groups on their work:

“ They perform really important roles… that are critical to people here in Tipperary and I want to congratulate them on the work that do.”