Two Tipp schools heading for Junk Kouture World finals

Students from two Tipperary schools are among those chosen to represent Ireland in the first ever Junk Kouture World Final.

Sixty haute-couture designs made from 100% recycled materials created and modelled by talented post-primary students took to the stage at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre last night.

Nine of them have been selected to compete in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The Tipperary winners were ‘Acantha’ by Genevieve Keane of Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles which is inspired by the story of St Patrick and made from potato sacks, curtains, wool and old carpet.

‘On Pointe’ by Orlagh White and Emma Connolly of Borrisokane Community College promotes the revival of old Irish craftsmanship, using weaving, knotting and threading techniques and is made from bulrushes and feathers.