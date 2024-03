Liberty Square was naturally the focal point of the Thurles’ St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Musical acts played in the Square from 1pm.

The parade travelled from Abbey Road before arriving in the town center at 2.30pm.

This year’s theme was “Youth: Our hopes for the Future,” with guest of honour CBS Thurles Secondary School student Luke Blackwell, the Young Scientist Award winner 2024.

An estimated two thousand people turned up in the sunshine to join the festivities in the North Tipp town.