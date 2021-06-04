Two men arrested after drug searches in eight Carrick-on-Suir houses

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €5,000 worth of drugs in Carrick-on-Suir.

Eight homes in the town were searched by a variety of local Garda units, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the searches, €650 worth of suspected cocaine and €4,100 worth of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies was discovered, along with a weighing scales and two mobile phones.

Two men in their 30s are being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.