Two more lives taken on Irish roads

The number of deaths on the road continued to rise over the bank holiday weekend.

Two more fatalities were recorded, bringing the total for the year to 20.

In 2023, Tipperary had the highest number of road-fatalities nationally, with 16 people dying on the roads of the Premier.

A man in his 60 is the latest person to lose his life, due to a collision on Irish roads this year.

The man was knocked down by a car at Upper Cork Hill in Youghal at around twenty past 6 on Thursday evening.

He was seriously injured and has since passed away at Cork University Hospital.

It brings to 20 the total number of deaths on the road this year, an average of 4 a week.

This was the second pedestrian killed, while two motorcyclists also passed away, one on Friday afternoon.

Drivers have the highest mortality rate with 9 passing away while 6 passengers also lost their lives.