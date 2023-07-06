Workshop held on new town bus service in Clonmel

Local councilors have been brought up to speed on the roll out of new town bus service in Clonmel.

Officials from the National Transport Authority recently held a workshop for elected representatives and council officials.

The previous service ended during the Covid lockdown with many locals hoping that it would be replaced as soon as possible.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says as well as being badly needed the service will also mean jobs for the area.

“It won’t be up and running until the end of the year because there is a lot of work to be done. But I am very impressed with the fact that there will be four busses. This will mean 15 or 16 bus drivers. It will roughly be 55 cent for a child and €1.65 for an adult. Old Age Pensioners will be free and they will accept cash and they will accept a Leap Card. There’s a lot of people out there who don’t drive, who are very dependent on it and who probably don’t come into the town centre as much because of the fact the bus isn’t there.”

Cllr Ambrose says the expanded service will be worth waiting for.

“The new route is going to have an extensive amount of stops on it – its also going to take in the hospital. So its going to be a lot more widespread and I really think its going to be a wonderful service when its rolled out. Hopefully they’re saying the end of the year – but if not the end of the year early in 2024. But the plans we saw today and the extent of the route it will be well worth the wait.”