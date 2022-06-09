Transport surveys underway in Nenagh, Thurles and Clonmel

Residents and visitors across three Tipperary towns are being asked for their views on local transport systems.

Tipperary County Council is developing a Local Transport Plan for Thurles, Nenagh and Clonmel Town which will cover the next 10 years.

As part of this project, they want to understand how residents, students, workers and visitors currently travel to and around each area, whether it’s by foot, bike, public transport or car.

Responses from this initial consultation survey will be translated into a draft LTP for further consultation later this year.

Senior Engineer for Tipperary County council Paddy Crowley gave Tipp FM an idea of the type of feedback they are looking for:

” It’s in the very early stage of the project, and at this stage what we really want is to hear from residents, students, businesses, workers, and visitors… what they find good about the towns, and what they feel needs to be improved to make transport easier in each.”

” Such as public transport network… upgrades to our roads networks and putting in those critical links in our network that could be missing.”

The closing date for this survey is Friday 24th June 2022.