Tipperary included in major cycle network plans

A number of Tipperary routes are included in a 3,500 kilometre cycle network launched this week.

The National Cycling Network is the first of its kind in the country, and will serve 2.8 million people upon completion.

Among the routes planned for the Premier County are Cahir to Cashel, Clonmel to Thurles using the existing railway line and Roscrea to Birr.

A cycleway linking Limerick to Waterford would take in Tipp Town, Cahir, Ardfinnan, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

By 2040, it’s expected 90 per cent of homes and up to 80 per cent of workplaces will be within 5 kilometres of the network of safe cycle corridors.