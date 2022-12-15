Timetable still the main stumbling block for Ballybrophy line

There have been renewed calls for the timetable to be addressed on a North Tipperary rail line.

The Ballybrophy to Limerick line that serves Nenagh has been under scrutiny in recent times with the lack of usable services highlighted.

The North Tipp Community Rail Partnership conducted a survey to get the opinions of those living on the line about the current services.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Elaine Baker from the North Tipp Community Rail Partnership said that issues with the timetabling were just one of the findings to come out of the survey.

“The key finding really was that timetabling really is the main barrier to more people using the railway line. 95% of people mentioned frequency and the timetabling as the biggest barrier.

“71% mentioned the low speed of the train and then 69% mentioned the linkages, so that’s the linkages between the train line and other public transport.”

Elaine says that an early morning train is needed from more villages and towns in North Tipp, so people would have the option of using the train to get to work.

“There is an early morning train from Nenagh into Limerick, but it starts in Nenagh, it doesn’t start in Cloughjordan or Roscrea. So people living in Cloughjordan and Roscrea currently don’t have any way of getting in, by any mode of public transport. People shared stories in the survey, people trying to get to college in Limerick, trying to go to work in Limerick, they really have no choices.”