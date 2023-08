New car registrations in Tipperary were up almost 23% last month.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 654 were registered – up from 533 in July of 2022.

For the year to date there has been an increase of 206 or 8.8% in the number of T registrations allocated.

Petrol engines were the most popular followed by diesel, petrol hybrid and electric.

Automatic transmissions outsold manual while grey is officially the most popular colour among new car buyers in Tipperary this year.