People urged to avail of discount voucher on reopened Ballybrophy line

The reopening of the Ballybrophy – Limerick line this week has been welcomed by the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership.

The latest in a series of upgrades to the line were completed in recent days with a total of 7.5 miles of track re-laid and modernised this year.

The partnership say the campaign continues to focus on increasing speeds on the line, reducing journey times, and introducing a middle of the day service for commuters.

Spokesperson for the NTCRP Brendan Sheehan says there’s some extra good news for those using the service.

“Iarnród Éireann have shared with us a voucher code for people who are booking on the line.

“People who are arriving to or departing from a station on the Ballybrophy line can use the voucher ‘REOPEN50’ on their booking and they’ll get 50% off between now and the 22nd of December.

“So a little early Christmas present for anybody who wants to travel for shopping or visit friends or whatever.”