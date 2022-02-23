NTCRP urge Transport Minister to fund additional service on Ballybrophy line

A local lobby group says funding is key to adding another service to the Limerick – Ballybrophy rail line.

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership have been campaigning for years to have the line upgraded and the timetable improved.

Significant works have already been carried out on the track with further upgrades set to be completed by the end of the year.

Chair of the NTCRP Virginia O’Dowd says confirmation that a new midday service is being considered by is very positive news but needs to be supported financially by the Transport Minister.

“We can do nothing without funding so the funding through Minister Ryan’s office is hopefully coming through so in 2023 we hope that we will be able to offer three services on the line.

“For any line to be viable it needs three services a day.”