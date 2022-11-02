N24 works in Carrick on Suir making good progress

The progress of works on the N24 have been praised by local councillors in Carrick on Suir.

This project began in August and covers the area stretching from the Clonmel road to the Kilkenny boundary.

This is a substantial programme and will take around 18 months to complete with work already completed as far the Comeragh College.

While members of the Carrick-on-Suir MD acknowledged that is was causing considerable disruption they said there had been no complaints to date.

The efficiency of the contractors was praised by Councillor Kieran Bourke who also received confirmation that if there was to be significant disturbance to businesses in the coming weeks they will try to get notice out in a timely manner.