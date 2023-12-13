N24 upgrade route to be confirmed next month

The preferred route for an upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Waterford will finally be announced early in the New Year.

It has been deferred on a number of occasions since it originally due to be unveiled last May

Councillor Siobhán Ambrose sought an update at this week’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

She was told that landowners and householders along the chosen route would be informed around the week of the 19th of January.

The Clonmel Councillor says it’s been a very anxious time for those along the route corridor.

“There are young people who wish to build on their family land, farmers wondering how much of their farm will be impacted and whether the next generation will be able to farm. And the fact that we now have a definite timeframe for this announcement and in turn a series of meetings planned means that those impacted by the route will shortly have clarity with respect to where they stand and in turn to what extent they will be impacted.”

The Fianna Fáil representative says the N24 is a vital piece of infrastructure and will have many far reaching benefits when it is finally upgraded.

“In addition to the economic and tourism benefits it will also remove the ongoing traffic congestion from Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Tipperary Town and obviously the villages and townlands in between. But sections of land across South Tipperary have in effect been sterilised – for over twenty years now we’ve been waiting for a definitive route to be decided. Those farms and households along this route have waited far too long for a decision.”