Major works to impact on rail services in Tipperary this weekend

Due to a series of track and signalling works taking place the line between Portarlington and Limerick Junction is closed.

Irish Rail say the weekend works mean all services between Dublin and Cork, Kerry and Limerick will see partial or full bus transfers, and to a revised schedule, with other services also affected.

Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate between Cork and Limerick Junction only, in both directions, and to a limited timetable.

However, for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey. Customers travelling from other stations, including will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston.

Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston will be replaced by bus transfer for the full journey in both directions, and operate to a limited timetable.

Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, and operate to a limited timetable, in both directions.

Services between Tralee and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, in both directions.

Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) and Limerick Junction to Waterford services in both directions will operate to a revised timetable.

Customers are advised to check times before travel, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.