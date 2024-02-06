January car sales up 117 units in Tipperary

New car sales in Tipperary were 15 per cent higher last month when compared to January of last year.

891 sales were recorded compared with 774 for the first month of 2023.

Of these 282 were petrol engined with the exact same number of diesel powered cars allocated a 241 T registration

59 fully electric cars were sold last month which is a reduction of over 22% on the first 31 days of last year.

Overall electric vehicles accounted for 12% of sales nationally but just under 7% in Tipp.

Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry Brian Cooke says more than €1 billion was generated in sales across the country.

“Over 31,000 new cars sold in January of this year – that’s about €1.3 billion in sales so that’s a significant amount of business and it generates a lot of trade-ins.

“So we’re up 15% on last year. If you look at the new car market in 2019 which is pre-Covid it’s still slightly behind that.