Improved Clonmel bus service on the way

Clonmel will have its Town Bus Service back up and running within a matter of weeks.

Councillors have highlighted the problems people in Clonmel were facing when it came to transport due to the cessation of the bus service during Covid – it was never reinstated and the licence expired last year.

Contracts have now been signed with TFI – Local Link.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says there are a number of improvements from the previous service.

“Its envisaged that this new service will start next month in early December and it will be a much wider service – a lot more stops on the route and a greater extended service. The new bus service will start at 6 o’clock in the morning and it will finish at 12 midnight.

“I welcome the fact as well that all the busses will be wheelchair friendly.”

The soon to be restored service could also result in less traffic in the town centre.

Councillor Ambrose says the improved timetable will be a huge bonus.

“It really is a lifeline for a lot of people – particularly those who don’t drive, the elderly or indeed those living alone. But the new extended service – the fact that its going from 6 in the morning to 12 midnight that also presents an opportunity for people who may like now to leave their car at home and avail of the town bus.”