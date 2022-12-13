Facilities are Thurles railway station criticised

Irish Rail has been criticised for their failure to maintain adequate facilities at Thurles train station.

A caller to Tipp Today outlined his concerns over the lack of access to the waiting room, which he says was closed during Covid, particularly for those who may feel the cold.

Terry also said that the men’s bathrooms at the station are regularly in the a poor state, and left unclean.

“I was so proud of that station if you look around at all of the plaques there ‘Best station’ in Ireland and into the Gents toilets and the first thing that greets you and the optics are terrible, is urinals with rust stains running down the urinals because the pipes are rusty and the floor is very bad, it is full of used chewing gum I use the station quite regularly and I have seen it build up so it is clear that no one is cleaning it.”

In response to these complaints Irish Rail told Tipp FM that the waiting room at Thurles has not been in operation for 3 years and there is ample seating in the concourse area.

In relation to the toilets, they say they are earmarked for upgrade, however, there is no timeline on this as it is subject to funding.

However, Terry also rejects the claim that there is ample room on the concourse for sitting.

“There isn’t ample seating at the most I would say 12 people or less can sit there and if its busy it’s nearly impossible… they have to look after their customers, where has customer care gone? Do they just say we have no waiting room so forget it… let the customers go out in the cold.”