EV chargers planned for Tipp Town, Cahir and Cashel

Progress is being made on plans to install Electric Vehicle Chargers at a number of locations in the Tipp – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District.

Councillors were brought up to date on the plans at the latest meeting of the authority.

The Council has signed an agreement with Kildare based EasyGo for EV Chargers for use by the public.

The provisional locations chosen are the Friar Street car park in Cashel, the Market Yard car park in Tipp Town and Castle Street car park in Cahir.

EasyGo will provide the infrastructure and cover all the costs associated.