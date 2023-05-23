Clonmel bus service to return

The license ran out in 2022 and the National Transport Authority had acknowledged at the time the need for the service especially for those in rural parts of the District.

Over the last number of months councillors have highlighted the issues people in Clonmel were facing when it came to transport due to the cessation of the bus service during Covid, as it was never reinstated.

This month is was confirmed that the NTA will rollout a new Clonmel Bus Service with the hope that it will be up and running in Quarter 4 of this year.

While there were no finite details offered it is said the new service will have an extensive and more frequent timetable and as well as seeing several buses covering town routes.

All buses will be wheelchair and disability friendly, with reports that they are looking at adding a hospital stop the routes also.

The NTA will be in position to start the service once they have chosen a provider.