Clonmel bus service hits the streets

An investment of over €1 million in public transport has taken to the streets of Clonmel this morning.

The new Clonmel Town Bus Service is being run by Local Link Tipperary.

Three different routes are being covered in the town with services running from early morning to late at night.

General Manager of Local Link Tipperary Anthony Moroney says the combined routes will be serviced regularly.

“Approximately every 60 minutes so we create a over a period of the two routes – CL1 and CL2 – during the day we actually have a 30 minute frequency service over a section of the route which would encompass O’Connell Street, Davis Road and up to Crann Ard.

“The service will start at roughly 6am and it probably won’t finish until midnight – the last bus you can get will be approximately 11.30pm.”