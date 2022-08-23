Carrick on Suir will be “open for business” during road works

A business group in Carrick on Suir is calling for ongoing consultation between all interested parties during major roads works through the town.

The 18 month project will see an upgrade of the N24 from the Clonmel to the Waterford side of the town.

Seamus Campbell of Meany’s Shoes is part of the Carrick on Suir Business Association – he says the works are very welcome and accepts that there will be disruption.

Discussions have already taken place but Seamus says consultations need to continue with council officials, the contractors and local traders throughout the works.

“Every business is a little bit nervous obviously when we hear about these road works going to take so long.

“We just urge that there would be consultation with the schools obviously before any work happens in that area. And then when they come in closer to the town as well we just want to get the message out that Carrick on Suir is open.

“It is in their remit to ensure that there is a free-flow of traffic as much as possible. We know there’s going to be delays – it’s just how that’s managed and how the information is imparted to the public.”