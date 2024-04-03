70% drop in EV sales in Tipperary last month

Sales of electric vehicles in Tipperary fell through the floor last month.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry just 18 new EVs were purchased in the Premier County compared to 59 in March of last year.

This equates to a near 70% while nationally sales of electric vehicles were down 42%.

Overall new car registrations were down over 30% in Tipperary last month.

294 new T reg plates were allocated compared to 426 for March of last year.

This compares with a reduction of 16% nationally.