4% drop in taxi’s operating in Tipperary since 2019

Taxi numbers have dropped in most parts of the country including Tipperary.

Licence numbers fell in 23 of 26 counties in the past five years.

They have declined by 4% in the Premier County according to new figures from the National Transport Authority

Monaghan saw the most significant drop, with 26 per cent fewer taxis in the county since 2019.

There’s been a 17 per cent fall in the Midlands-East region, excluding Dublin, according to figures released to Independent TD Carol Nolan.

The Taxis for Ireland Coalition, wants action from the NTA to increase licence numbers by 30 per cent in the next three years.