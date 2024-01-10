10,000 passengers use Clonmel bus service in first month

The recently launched Clonmel Town bus service is proving extremely popular.

Over 10,000 passengers have used the facility since it was rolled out less than a month ago.

It’s managed by TFI Local Link Tipperary and operates three routes traversing the town from 6am to midnight.

Local councillor and member of the Tipperary Transportation Committee Siobhan Ambrose says its been a huge success and is also a major boost for businesses in Clonmel.

“These post-Christmas figures again confirm the fact that the demand for this service is high given the fact that in less than a month since the service was rolled out over 10,000 passengers have used it of which 3,000 were in the last week alone. Obviously this volume of passengers accessing particularly the town centre can only be an added boost to retail.”

All of the busses are wheelchair friendly and accept a Travel Pass and Leap Cards.

Siobhan Ambrose is hopeful that the initial success of the service will add weight to the possibility of expanding it.

“Obviously given the huge success now with these 10,000 passenger figures with respect to phase one I will again be pushing for a second phase roll out of this service as soon as possible to include additional locations around Clonmel and hopefully in time to also provide a service for the villages around Clonmel.”