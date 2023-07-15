Trains between Thurles and Portlaoise suspended following tragic incident on line

Trains between Thurles and Portlaoise have been suspended following a fatal tragic incident on the line.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently on scene at an incident on the Railway line in Thurles that occurred this morning at approximately 7.30am.

The incident is ongoing at this time.

Irish Rail says services were paused shortly after 8am and the line will remain closed until further notice.

Significant knock-on delays are expected for all Cork, Kerry, and Limerick services.

Heuston-to-Cork services are being held in Heuston, while Cork-to-Heuston services are being held in Cork.

However, bus transfers are being organised for the 10 o’clock Heuston to Cork and 10.20 Cork to Heuston services.

Commuter services between Portlaoise and Heuston are expected to operate as scheduled.