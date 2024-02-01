Vital that Thurles bypass is included in National Development Plan review

The commitment by the Junior Transport Minister to try to have the Thurles bypass included in the National Development Plan is being seen as a major step forward.

A deputation of business people and local politicians met with Minister Jack Chambers in Dublin yesterday to put their case forward to have the badly needed roadway put back into the NDP when it comes up for review next year.

Issues with road safety and the impact the volume of traffic on Liberty Square is having on local businesses were among the key points driven home.

Councillor Jim Ryan – who is chair of the Save our Square group – was part of the delegation.

“Unless the bypass project for Thurles is in the National Development Plan which goes up to 2040 we’ve absolutely no chance of getting the bypass. I suppose the most important year for the town will be next year – that’s when the current National Development Plan is under review. If we could get it into it at least we have a chance of getting the bypass project moved to the next stage. But if we don’t get it into the review I’m afraid you or me or a lot of your listeners today won’t be around by the time the bypass comes to Thurles.”