Thurles delegation hold positive meeting with Minister on bypass

The Junior Transport Minister has committed to trying to get the Thurles Bypass back into the National Development Plan.

The long awaited and badly needed project to ease the traffic problems in the town is not currently included in the government’s plans before 2030 but that’s due to be reviewed next year.

A delegation including members of the Thurles Chamber of Commerce and local Cllrs Seamus Hanafin, and Jim Ryan met with Minister Jack Chambers yesterday evening.

Local TD Jackie Cahill says they got a commitment from the Minister that he would try and get the Thurles Bypass back on track.

Deputy Cahill says they also pushed for support for the new link-road in the town but not as a substitute for the bypass.