O’Donovan: N24 is a concern

A Limerick based Junior Minister says the N24 through Tipperary is in line for improvement.

However Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure Patrick O’Donovan appears to feel other routes in his constituency are further up the pecking order.

The Fine Gael representative cited the likes of the N21 Limerick to Tralee road which includes the bypass of Adare and the connection to Foynes is in the programme and is funded as are the bypasses of Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

“The motorway from Limerick to Cork which is badly needed. The second and third largest urban centres in the country need to be linked by a better road network than is currently there. In terms of the road investment that’s going into County Limerick I’m very satisfied the ones that are being given priority are getting priority.

“However the N24 Limerick to Waterford road is a concern. We’ve raised that both with the Minister for Transport and the Taoiseach and there are a number of improvements that are highlighted and identified in the Roads Programme around the Cahir area – especially from the Limerick border on to Tipperary Town that are included.”