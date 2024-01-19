No CPO’s planned for Clonmel inner relief road section of N24 upgrade

No houses along the Clonmel Inner Relief Road will be demolished to facilitate the upgraded N24 between Cahir and Waterford.

That’s according to local Senator Garret Ahearn following a briefing for public representatives this morning.

Politicians met with the design team for an update on the plans for that section of the Limerick – Waterford road.

Senator Ahearn says the issue of compulsory purchase orders on houses was raised as a number of people on the inner relief road had been concerned that their homes might be demolished to make way for the road improvements.

“They have given a commitment that there is no intent in knocking any houses in Clonmel to build this new road or to build a flyover. They have said there might need to be an acquisition of bits of land but they have no intent in terms of knocking houses.

“So anyone within Clonmel who has that fear that a house might be impacted or a house might be purchased through CPO or might have to be demolished – the design team today have given that commitment that there is no intent.”