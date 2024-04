The new traffic flow in a clockwise direction around the centre of Nenagh has been in place now for over a week.

Tipperary County Council’s Director of Services for Roads Liam Brett says they are still keeping an eye on things but it seems to be having the desired effect.

Meanwhile new permanent traffic islands will be installed at junctions in Nenagh in the next few days.

Temporary plastic islands were put in place when the one-way system came into effect last week.