Long term future of N24 upgrade uncertain

The crucial N-24 upgrade between Cahir and Waterford has been shelved by the government.

That’s the accusation of Tipperary County Council who’ve mounted a campaign to lobby the Transport Minister for more funding to improve what is one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the country..

There is no money allocated for the project this year to progress the planning and design phase of the preferred solution which has already been agreed.

Newly appointed Director of Services for Roads Liam Brett says he’s worried that if it’s allowed to stall it may never get back on track.