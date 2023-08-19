Welcome funding for North Tipp museum

A Tipperary museum is among 16 projects to benefit from a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country.

Total funding of almost €175,000 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.

€15,000 of this is going to the Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan – this will be used for a new exhibition showcasing a large selection of objects relating to each member of the MacDonagh family and aims to deliver the MacDonagh story to a wider audience.

Other beneficiaries include the Waterford Treasures Museum in the Viking Triangle which gets €7,000, the Hunt Museum in Limerick gets €15,000 while €5,500 has been awarded to the Little Museum of Dublin.

The projects funded under this scheme are seeking to enhance the cultural offering of museums, to encourage greater access to museums and to promote them as tourism resources in their locality or region.